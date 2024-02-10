Rediscovering Identity: The Transformative Power of Africana Studies at Stockton University

Krisandra Bagaloo, a sophomore at Stockton University, made a pivotal decision that would alter her academic journey. She traded the binary world of computer science for the multifaceted realm of Africana studies. This shift occurred amidst a burgeoning program at Stockton, which commenced in 1984 and now presents an array of approximately twelve courses, granting students the opportunity to major in this discipline and partake in life-changing trips to Africa.

Unraveling Cultural Threads

Melody Jasper, another Stockton student, found herself at a crossroads during the George Floyd incident. She opted to take a semester's hiatus, using the time to delve deeper into her cultural roots. This exploration led her to declare Africana studies as her major. Her academic pursuit culminated in a transformative voyage to Ghana, facilitated by the university's Africana studies program.

Olutoyosi 'Toyo' Aboderin, a first-generation Nigerian, initially set her sights on a career in public relations upon enrolling at Stockton. However, an Introduction to Africana Studies course steered her towards a new path. She became a teacher, earning her masters and doctorate in Africology & African American studies from Temple University.

The Tapestry of Africana Studies

The Africana studies program at Stockton is a mosaic of courses spanning various disciplines, including History, Philosophy, Music, Political Studies, Religion, Media, and Literature. It emphasizes analysis, diversity, critical thinking, and written skills, focusing on the African American experience.

To earn a minor in African American Studies, a subset of Africana studies, students must complete 18 credits in classes at the 200 level or higher, with at least 6 credits at the 300 level or higher. A grade of C or better is mandatory in each course.

A Beacon for Diversity

The program's allure extends beyond students of African descent, attracting a diverse cohort from varied cultural, ethnic, and racial backgrounds. This inclusivity reflects the program's commitment to fostering a comprehensive understanding of Africana studies.

Krisandra Bagaloo, Melody Jasper, and Olutoyosi 'Toyo' Aboderin represent the evolving landscape of Stockton University's Africana studies program. Their stories illustrate the program's capacity to inspire students to explore their cultural identities and broaden their academic horizons.

As the program continues to flourish, it offers a beacon of diversity and intellectual growth, inviting students to embark on a journey of self-discovery and cultural understanding. This trajectory underscores the enduring relevance and transformative potential of Africana studies in today's interconnected world.