Red Sea Cable Attack Disrupts Internet in Nigeria, Restoration May Take 5 Weeks

Massive internet outages have struck Nigeria and neighboring African countries, following a significant attack on undersea cables in the Red Sea. This incident, primarily impacting the West Africa Cable System (WACS) and other key communication infrastructures, has left millions without reliable internet service. MainOne, one of the affected cable operators, forecasts a challenging five-week period before normalcy can be restored.

Chronology of the Cable Damage

Investigations into the outage have pinpointed the cause as an external attack, leading to severe damage to the submarine cable systems. This disruption has notably affected telecommunications companies and banks that depend on these undersea cables for internet connectivity. The damage near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, has not only affected Nigeria but has also led to widespread internet downtime across West and South African countries. Repair teams face a daunting task, requiring one to two weeks for fault rectification and an additional two to three weeks for the necessary transit of repair vessels from Europe to West Africa.

Glo 1 Remains Unaffected

In a twist of resilience, Glo 1, owned by Nigeria's leading digital services company, Globacom, has emerged unscathed, continuing to provide uninterrupted services. This operational continuity has allowed data users, internet service providers, and financial institutions relying on Glo 1 to maintain their online activities without disruption. The robustness of the Glo 1 International Submarine Cable is attributed to its design and strategic placement, shielding it from the damage that befell its counterparts.

Implications for the Region

The internet outage underscores the vulnerability of Africa's digital infrastructure to external shocks. As businesses, banking services, and everyday communications heavily rely on internet connectivity, the economic implications of such outages are profound. This event serves as a stark reminder of the need for diversified and resilient communication networks to safeguard against future disruptions. With the repair and restoration efforts underway, stakeholders are hopeful for a swift resolution, yet the incident highlights the critical importance of enhancing the continent's digital infrastructure resilience.