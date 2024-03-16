Raila Odinga and President Ruto Unite for 2025 AU Commission Chair Campaign, Embark on Continental Tour

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has embarked on a vigorous campaign across African states to secure his election as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, with President William Ruto's government actively supporting his bid.

This development follows the AU permanent representatives' clearance of Odinga for the 2025 vote in Addis Ababa, marking a significant step in his campaign efforts.

Strategic Campaign Trail

Raila Odinga's campaign calendar is packed with strategic visits aimed at consolidating support across the continent. Starting in South Sudan with a meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba, Odinga aims to strengthen the East Africa voting bloc with subsequent visits to Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

His campaign will also extend to the Southern African region, with planned visits to Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, Zambia, and Botswana. The South African visit remains tentative, depending on the outcome of the upcoming May elections.

Presidential Support and Diplomacy

President William Ruto is playing a crucial role in endorsing Odinga's bid by dedicating April for state visits across Africa to garner support for Kenya's AU Commission bid. Ruto's itinerary includes meetings with leaders in Ghana, Egypt, and Zimbabwe, highlighting the diplomatic efforts to secure backing for Odinga. This collaboration between Ruto and Odinga showcases a united front in Kenya's political landscape, emphasizing the importance of the AU Commission Chair position to the country.

As the campaign gains momentum, Raila Odinga's focus on the continent-wide support and the strategic partnership with President Ruto underscores the significance of the AU Commission Chair role for Kenya and Africa at large.

The coming months are critical as Odinga seeks to solidify his position and garner the necessary votes for a landmark victory in Addis Ababa in 2025. With the backing of key African leaders and the strategic campaign trail, Odinga's bid for the AU Commission Chair is set to be a closely watched political event on the continent.