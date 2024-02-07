QNET Responds to Fraud Allegations in Nigeria, Pledges Cooperation with Authorities

Transnational lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has categorically distanced itself from allegations of illegal activities and fraudulent practices linked to certain individuals purporting to be its Independent Representatives (IRs) in Nigeria. It has come to light that these individuals, originating from Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire, are currently under the custody of the Nigerian Immigration Service after being apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force for absence of legitimate travel documents.

QNET's Stand Against Misrepresentation

In light of these events, QNET has voiced its deep concern and taken immediate measures to clarify its position. The company, renowned for its global presence in the direct-selling industry, has adamantly denounced any association with these transgressions. It has pledged its full cooperation with the Nigerian authorities to ensure that the alleged perpetrators face justice, emphasizing that it operates under strict ethical guidelines and values transparency in its dealings.

Internal Investigations and Disciplinary Actions

Furthering its commitment to maintaining high ethical standards, QNET is carrying out a rigorous internal investigation. The company has indicated that any IR found implicated in these fraudulent activities will be subject to stringent disciplinary action. This move underlines QNET's dedication to stakeholder protection and its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of malpractice.

Driving Awareness, Encouraging Reporting

In addition to its proactive response to these allegations, QNET has initiated several awareness campaigns in African countries. These initiatives focus on the perils of fraudulent job offers and human trafficking, aiming to empower communities with knowledge and prevent such incidents. QNET is urging anyone affected by these allegations to report incidents to the relevant authorities and the company itself.

As a concluding note, QNET reiterates its unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, the well-being of its customers, and providing legitimate opportunities for financial growth. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the company's dedication to upholding its integrity, as evidenced by its Direct Selling Disinformation Centre and other protective measures.