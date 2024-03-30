Prosper Africa Launches Africa Trade Desk to Facilitate Agricultural Trade with US Retailers

Prosper Africa, a national security initiative by the US government, has introduced the Africa Trade Desk, a platform aimed at connecting African agricultural producers and suppliers with major US food retailers.

Initially focusing on specialty food products such as citrus, seafood, herbs, and vegetables, the Africa Trade Desk will not only facilitate overseas marketing and secure supply orders but also provide financing for bulk orders. This initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance trade between the US and African countries, especially with the impending expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade initiative.

"The Africa Trade Desk, a public-private partnership between Prosper Africa and Afritex Ventures, is set to facilitate at least $300 million in export sales between Africa and the United States within the next 18 months," Prosper Africa announced in a statement.

The platform aims to establish a robust supply chain between African suppliers and US buyers, streamlining logistics, insurance, and traceability among other aspects.

Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of USAID, highlighted the importance of the Africa Trade Desk in bridging the gap between African producers and US retailers. "African producers are eager to sell to the U.S. market, but often lack access to networks of U.S. buyers," Coleman stated. "Similarly, U.S. retailers are eager to carry a diverse supply of products from across Africa but lack established connections. The Africa Trade Desk addresses this problem."

With the looming expiry of AGOA in 2025, discussions about its amendments and renewal are underway, with African states advocating for a ten-year extension. The Africa Trade Desk serves as a proactive measure to strengthen trade relations between the US and Africa beyond AGOA.

Moreover, the initiative aligns with Washington's broader strategy to counter China's influence through increased investments in Africa. The US committed $55 billion to the continent over three years, with significant progress made by December 2023, including the signing of 547 trade and investment deals worth $14 billion, according to Judd Devermont, the US National Security Council senior director for African Affairs.