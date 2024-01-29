Promoting African-Caribbean Trade: Guyana's President Dr. Irfaan Ali's Vision

Dr. Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, emphasized the untapped potential of trade between African and Caribbean nations at the African Prosperity Dialogues in Ghana.

As the Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), President Ali's focus on stimulating and advancing trade, particularly in aquaculture, implications are far-reaching.

Trade Statistics: A Tale of Untapped Potential

Currently, less than 0.1 percent of Africa's exports find their way to Caribbean nations, with a declining trend observed since 2015. The trade primarily revolves around primary minerals and chemicals.

Against this backdrop, President Ali's call for closer trade ties could provide a much-needed impetus to both regions.

Addressing Transportation and Logistics Hurdles

President Ali urged leaders to tackle transport and logistics issues and to revise trade rules to promote trade.

Afreximbank, the African Export-Import Bank, has shown its support by approving US$1.5 billion in funding to CARICOM member states and establishing its inaugural regional headquarters in Barbados. This move could potentially catalyze a surge in regional trade between African and Caribbean nations.

Unleashing the Power of Technology

Further, President Ali underscored the significance of technological advancements, including AI and digitization, to prevent the regions from lagging behind global trends. He suggested that merging African technology with Caribbean competitive advantages could yield significant benefits.

The Caribbean's market potential, as exemplified by the US aquaculture market valued at $4 billion annually, underscores the potential of such a partnership.

The African Prosperity Dialogues concluded with a focus on leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to combat poverty and underdevelopment in Africa. President Ali's leadership, marked by a clear vision for improved Caribbean-African trade, was recognized with the Global Africa Leadership Award.