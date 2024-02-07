Prof Robert Gituru Recognized for Fostering Sino-Africa Science and Technology Cooperation

In a significant recognition of cross-continental scientific collaboration, Prof Robert Gituru, a renowned Kenyan college professor and the African director at the Sino-Africa Joint Research Centre (Sajorec) at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), has been conferred with an award by the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS). This accolade highlights his instrumental role in bolstering science and technology cooperation between Africa and China.

Establishing Grounds for Sino-Africa Collaboration

Prof Gituru's tireless efforts have been pivotal in the genesis and successful operation of Sajorec. The institution holds the distinction of being among the first CAS overseas institutions and also China's maiden overseas comprehensive science and education center. The establishment of this center signifies a new model of China-Africa scientific and technological cooperation, an endeavor that Prof Gituru has significantly contributed to.

Focus on Biodiversity and Environmental Protection

Sajorec's mission revolves around biodiversity conservation, ecological and environmental protection, and modern agriculture demonstration. A significant aspect of its operations includes the enhancement of remote sensing platforms. Prof Gituru's commitment and collaborative research with CAS scientists have not only led to the discovery of new plant species in Kenya but also contributed significantly to academic literature with over 90 peer-reviewed journal articles and three books.

Future Plans for Expansion

Looking forward, Prof Gituru has expressed a commitment to further develop the JKUAT botanical garden for conservation purposes and educational recreation. His vision extends beyond the current achievements, with plans to expand the Sajorec initiative across more African countries and Chinese research institutes. This expansion aims at fostering the collaboration between China and Africa and encouraging more African youth to study and train in China.