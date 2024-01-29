Prince Harry Faces Calls to Resign Over Allegations of Human Rights Abuses in African Parks Charity

Prince Harry, renowned for his efforts in wildlife conservation, is now facing calls to resign from his directorial role at the African Parks charity. These calls come amidst allegations that the charity funded rangers implicated in human rights abuses against the indigenous Baka people in the Republic of the Congo. Reports suggest incidents of torture and rape by the rangers, casting a dark shadow on the operations of the wildlife charity.

Accusations Against African Parks

A series of shocking revelations have surfaced, painting a grim picture of the charity's activities. The allegations include severe human rights abuses, with accounts of brutal beatings and torture against the Baka people by rangers funded by African Parks. The victims narrate harrowing tales of trauma, fear, and a diminished access to natural resources that have significantly impacted their livelihoods.

Call for Resignation

Survival International, an advocacy group, has publicly demanded that Prince Harry step down from his role at African Parks. Through its representative, Caroline Pearce, the group has urged the Prince to take decisive action in light of these deeply troubling allegations. Known royal critic Richard Fitzwilliams has echoed this sentiment, reiterating the need for Prince Harry to act swiftly and decisively.

Response from Prince Harry and African Parks

The Archewell Foundation, established by Prince Harry, confirmed that the Prince was made aware of these allegations in May last year. The matter was promptly escalated to the CEO and the chairman of the board of African Parks. The foundation underscored the appropriateness of this response, considering the severity of the allegations. African Parks, on its part, has asserted that investigating these claims is of utmost priority. The organization, which manages 22 national parks across 12 countries, maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any abuse and vows to uphold the rights of local and indigenous people.

While the investigations are ongoing, the Baka community continues to reel under the distressing impact of these alleged abuses. One member of the community described the effect of African Parks' actions as a 'slow death,' while another expressed that their quality of life has deteriorated since the charity's involvement. The future of Prince Harry's association with African Parks remains uncertain, with the unfolding situation being closely watched by the world.