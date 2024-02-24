President Salva Kiir's Diplomatic Endeavor: A Journey Towards Peace in East Africa

In a world where diplomatic tensions often simmer just beneath the surface, a recent mission by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir to Rwanda and Burundi stands out as a beacon of hope. Aimed at reducing diplomatic tensions and emphasizing the crucial role of peace and security for development, this mission could be a pivotal moment for East Africa. With stops in Rwanda and Burundi to meet Presidents Paul Kagame and Évariste Ndayishimiye, President Kiir's journey was not just about diplomacy but a testament to the power of dialogue in resolving conflicts.

The Essence of the Mission

At the heart of President Kiir's peace mission was a simple yet profound message: peace and security are indispensable for the economic and social development of the region. This message, highlighted in a communique from the East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mathuki, resonated with the leaders of Rwanda and Burundi. They acknowledged the importance of adhering to their obligations under the treaty establishing the EAC and fulfilling commitments from previous bilateral dialogues. These commitments, they agreed, are vital for enabling the free movement of people, goods, and services across the region.

Deepening Interstate Relations

President Kiir's discussions went beyond mere diplomatic pleasantries. They delved into the importance of deepening inter-state relations and improving regional peace and security. A particular focus was on the situation in eastern DR Congo, where instability has long been a cause of concern. South Sudan's Foreign Minister, Dr. James Pitia Morgan, highlighted Kiir's appeal to the EAC leaders to ensure peace and stability, especially in this troubled region. Unfortunately, the mission concluded without a final visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, for reasons not disclosed.

A Stepping Stone Towards a Larger Goal

Despite the incomplete visit, the mission's conclusion marks not an end but a stepping stone towards a larger goal. President Kiir plans to convene an EAC Summit aimed at mending relations between member states and resolving regional conflicts. This initiative, part of Kiir's role as the EAC chairman, underscores the importance of dialogue and collaboration within the African family to resolve political differences peacefully. As reported, the withdrawal of the EAC Regional Forces in DRC has led to intensified fighting and accusations between countries, highlighting the urgency of Kiir's mission.