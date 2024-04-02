President Ruto's Strategic Visits to Ghana, Guinea-Bissau Boost Kenya's Trade, Diplomacy

Embarking on a significant diplomatic mission, President William Ruto of Kenya sets off for state and official visits to Ghana and Guinea-Bissau, aiming to fortify trade and diplomatic relations. Scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, these visits underscore Kenya's commitment to enhancing collaboration with West African nations, through discussions with Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Umaro Sissoco Embaló on democratic governance, trade, climate change, and more.

Strengthening Democratic Ties and Trade in Ghana

In Ghana, President Ruto is set to highlight the importance of joint efforts to bolster democratic governance across Africa. The visit to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquarters in Accra is aimed at promoting Kenyan tea and leather exports, demonstrating Kenya's proactive approach to leveraging the AfCFTA for economic benefit. Additionally, the Ghana-Kenya Business Forum will serve as a platform to explore broader investment and trade opportunities, marking a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Advocacy for Continental Unity and Climate Action

Ruto's role as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform and Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change places him in a pivotal position to advocate for substantial institutional and environmental transformations. His discussions with President Akufo-Addo will include crucial talks on the climate crisis and support for the African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change. This visit not only aims at diplomatic and trade achievements but also at addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the continent today.

Expanding Horizons in Guinea-Bissau

The leg of President Ruto's journey in Guinea-Bissau is geared towards enhancing trade relations and uncovering new cooperation avenues within Lusophone Africa under the AfCFTA framework. This visit highlights Kenya's intent to strengthen private sector participation in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology transfer, showcasing a comprehensive approach to fostering economic growth and sustainability through international cooperation.

