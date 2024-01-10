en English
Africa

President Ramaphosa Honors Dr. Peter Magubane: A Call for Journalistic Integrity

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
President Ramaphosa Honors Dr. Peter Magubane: A Call for Journalistic Integrity

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered a stirring eulogy at the funeral service of the celebrated photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Peter Magubane. This illustrious 91-year-old left an indelible mark on the history of the nation. His camera, a weapon of truth, exposed the brutality of the apartheid regime. Ramaphosa described him as a ‘real Mkhonto’—a true voice for the people of South Africa.

Legacy of Dr. Peter Magubane

Dr. Magubane is hailed as one of the finest and most fearless journalists South Africa has ever produced. His distinguished career as a lensman played a pivotal role in the fight against the Apartheid regime. The sacrifices and risks he took to document the harsh realities of apartheid are a testament to his unfaltering dedication to the truth. His legacy, extensive and impactful, continues to inspire journalists and photographers.

President Ramaphosa’s Call to Media

President Ramaphosa took the solemn occasion of Dr. Magubane’s funeral to urge the media to emulate his legacy. He emphasized the importance of standing firm for justice and bearing witness to the truth. The president’s call for journalistic integrity echoes the fearless dedication that characterized Dr. Magubane’s career. This call is not just a challenge to current media professionals but an inspiring beacon for future generations in the media sector.

Recognizing and Respecting Veterans

The funeral service, attended by notable figures including former president Thabo Mbeki and Veteran actor and playwright Dr. John Kani, highlighted the need to honor our veterans. Dr. Kani called for the formation of a structure to look after the veterans of arts and culture in South Africa. This call, coupled with President Ramaphosa’s tribute to Dr. Magubane, underscores the importance of recognizing and respecting the architects of the nation’s cultural and political landscape.

In conclusion, the life and work of Dr. Peter Magubane serve as a strong reminder of the power of journalism and photography in shaping a nation’s history. His dedication to revealing the truth, no matter the cost, is a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide future generations in the media sector.

Africa
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

