PowerChina's Water Supply Project Transforms Lives in Arusha, Tanzania

A transformative development has swept across Arusha, Tanzania, as the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) completed a new water supply system project. The initiative, concluded on June 27, 2023, has brought a torrent of change, providing clean and safe water to over 400,000 beneficiaries, and greatly improving their quality of life.

Quenching Thirst, Changing Lives

The project, financed by the African Development Bank, involved laying over 620 kilometers of steel pipelines, building 11 pools, and connecting water supplies to 48,000 households. The long-awaited solution to the water scarcity problem in the region, the system now sources water from deep groundwater at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, supplying it to Arusha on a daily basis.

Prior to this, residents like Anna Emmanuel faced severe challenges in accessing suitable water, resulting in both financial burdens and health risks from waterborne diseases. Now, this life-giving liquid, once elusive, flows right to their homes.

Boosting the Economy and Fostering Employment

Beyond the immediate benefits of a stable water supply, the project has also kick-started the local economy. It provided over 4,000 jobs and organized professional training, aiding in the cultivation of high-level technical and business talents. Anthony Kusaya, a human resources assistant with PowerChina, expressed how this opportunity has allowed him to provide for his family and broaden his skills.

PowerChina's Commitment to Social Responsibility

PowerChina's engagement did not stop at the completion of the project. The corporation took up initiatives demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility. Among these were donations to a local school, multiple accident rescue demonstrations, and the maintenance of municipal roads affected by erosion.

The Tanzanian Ministry of Water expressed gratitude towards PowerChina's significant contribution. The successful completion of the water project reflects the positive impact of the ongoing cooperation between China and Tanzania, bringing mutual benefits to both nations.