Power Metal Resources Initiates Diamond Drilling at Molopo Farms Complex Project

Power Metal Resources PLC has started diamond drilling at its Molopo Farms Complex Project in Botswana. The exploration company aims to discover significant reserves of nickel and platinum group elements.

Geeta Pillai
Power Metal Resources PLC, a renowned exploration company, has initiated diamond drilling at its Molopo Farms Complex Project in southwestern Botswana. The goal? To uncover a significant discovery of nickel and platinum group elements. The current drilling efforts are zeroed in on a high-priority target known as T1-14, which is marked by a steeply-dipping conductor estimated to be between 700 and 800 meters deep.

Ground Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric Surveys Complete

In anticipation for this phase, Power Metal Resources has successfully completed ground audio-frequency magnetotelluric (AMT) surveys at both the T1-14 and T1-9 locations. These surveys played an instrumental role in refining the drilling targets at T1-14, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of the exploration work.

A Potentially District-scale Opportunity

The Molopo Farms Complex Project represents a potentially district-scale opportunity for the company. The commencement of drilling is a significant step in the exploration process. The CEO, Sean Wade, will be visiting the drill site to discuss the project and provide further updates as the program progresses.

Targeting a Steeply-dipping High-priority Conductor

The drilling is focused on a steeply-dipping high-priority conductor at T1-14 area with a depth of 700 to 800 meters. The completion of the AMT work at T1-14 and T1-9 has allowed Power Metal to refine targeting at these locations, marking the beginning of a potentially game-changing drilling initiative.

