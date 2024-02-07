Power Metal Resources Initiates Diamond Drilling at Molopo Farms Complex Project

Power Metal Resources PLC, a renowned exploration company, has initiated diamond drilling at its Molopo Farms Complex Project in southwestern Botswana. The goal? To uncover a significant discovery of nickel and platinum group elements. The current drilling efforts are zeroed in on a high-priority target known as T1-14, which is marked by a steeply-dipping conductor estimated to be between 700 and 800 meters deep.

Ground Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric Surveys Complete

In anticipation for this phase, Power Metal Resources has successfully completed ground audio-frequency magnetotelluric (AMT) surveys at both the T1-14 and T1-9 locations. These surveys played an instrumental role in refining the drilling targets at T1-14, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of the exploration work.

A Potentially District-scale Opportunity

The Molopo Farms Complex Project represents a potentially district-scale opportunity for the company. The commencement of drilling is a significant step in the exploration process. The CEO, Sean Wade, will be visiting the drill site to discuss the project and provide further updates as the program progresses.

Targeting a Steeply-dipping High-priority Conductor

