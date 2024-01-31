Pope Francis Advocates for Inclusivity and Understanding in La Stampa Interview

In a recent interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa, Pope Francis addressed several critical subjects, including the blessing of same-sex couples, the human experience of loneliness, and the potential for schism within the Church. He underscored the Gospel's inclusivity and the sanctification of all individuals with good will, clarifying that while the union isn't blessed, the persons in irregular situations, such as same-sex couples, can indeed be blessed.

Loneliness: A Universal Experience

The Pope likened loneliness to the unpredictability of spring weather, recognizing it as a universal human experience. He emphasized his personal reliance on prayer and dialogue during such times, providing a glimpse into his own coping mechanisms. These statements not only humanize the Pope but also offer solace to those grappling with the same feelings, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggle.

'Fiducia Supplicans': A Path to Inclusivity

Addressing concerns about the 'Fiducia Supplicans' document from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Pope Francis acknowledged the resistance it has faced, particularly from Africa where homosexuality is culturally rejected. Despite the backlash, he expressed confidence that tensions will ease in alignment with the spirit of the Declaration, which aims to include, not divide. This marks an important step toward inclusivity within the Church, setting a precedent for acceptance and understanding in a world often divided by differences.

Schism in the Church: A Passing Concern

Pope Francis pointed out that the Church has always witnessed small groups with schismatic tendencies, suggesting these should be allowed to pass without much concern. According to him, these groups are not indicative of a fundamental fault line within the Church, but rather, they represent a diversity of thought that is natural in any large community. This approach reflects a sense of calm and wisdom, providing reassurance to those concerned about the unity of the Church.

This interview marked the third public occasion on which Pope Francis spoke about blessings for irregular couples, following his previous discussions on an Italian TV program and at the Plenary Assembly of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. His consistent stance on these issues strengthens the credibility of his message and reaffirms his commitment to a more inclusive Church.