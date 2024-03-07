Pin Africa, Unpublished Africa Celebrate Women Photographers in 'We (Are) Invested' Campaign

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 07 March 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- This Women's History Month, Pin Africa and Unpublished Africa proudly announce the launch of the "We (Are) Invested" campaign, a dedicated initiative to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women photographers and photojournalists across Africa. Aligned with the United Nations International Women's Day 2024 theme, "Invest in women: Accelerate progress," this campaign aims to spotlight and support the pioneering women who have overcome industry challenges to pave the way for future generations in photography.

Panel Discussion: Elevating Emerging Photographers

On March 7, 2024, a panel discussion titled "How to practically pull others up as you rise" will feature leading photographers and organisation founders supporting photographers in Africa. This virtual event will explore the unique challenges faced by emerging photographers and propose strategies to overcome these barriers. Interested participants can register to join the virtual event here, where they will gain valuable insights and strategies for navigating the photography industry.

Virtual Exhibition: We (Are) Invested

Following the panel discussion, the "We (Are) Invested" virtual exhibition will be accessible to the public. This exhibition showcases the pivotal and impactful works of women photographers from various African countries, highlighting the significant issues and narratives within their journey. The virtual exhibition can be accessed here, offering an invitation to view the exhibition and follow the work of these talented photographers.

Spotlight on African Women Photographers

Throughout March 2024, Pin Africa and Unpublished Africa will feature the work of African women photographers, shedding light on their invaluable contributions within their communities and across the continent. This initiative aims to encourage the sharing of African stories captured and told by Africans, emphasising the importance of women's perspectives in the photography industry.

Pin Africa is a social enterprise and global media platform dedicated to showcasing authentic African stories and voices. With a mission to change the narratives of Africa through storytelling and content creation, Pin Africa provides storytellers and journalists with the necessary tools and resources to share their own stories, empowering them to make a significant impact on global perceptions of Africa.

About Unpublished Africa Unpublished Africa is a collaborative platform that works with storytellers to uncover and share the African story in innovative and creative ways. By providing a space for like-minded creatives to build a community, Unpublished Africa fosters collaboration, curiosity, and confidence among African storytellers.

For more information about the "We (Are) Invested" Women's History Month Campaign and to participate in the upcoming events, please visit pin-africa.com and Unpublished.Africa website.