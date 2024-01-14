Peter Obi Calls on Black Race to Shatter Shackles of Slavery for Progress

In a resonant address delivered at the Celebration of Black History Month at Oxford University, Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Nigeria’s Labour Party for the upcoming 2023 election, urged the black race to reject the psychological shackles of slavery and channel their resources and talents for progress. Obi's words, piercing the historic walls of the university, reflected a call to action not simply for Nigeria but for all of Africa and the global black community.

Advertisment

Mobilizing Resources, Embracing Leadership

Obi, a seasoned politician and former governor of Anambra State, stressed the necessity for Africa and the black community to invest their energies in productive activities, good governance, and decisive leadership. He recalled a transformative encounter with Prof Donald Jacobs, the then Dean of Kellogg School of Management, during an Executive Management Course in 2001. This meeting, Obi said, was a pivotal turning point that compelled him to join politics in Nigeria and champion the cause of building a better nation.

Reflecting on his political journey, Obi underscored the strides he has made, especially in the realms of health, education, and poverty reduction. Yet, he stressed that the journey was far from over, and that the collective effort of the entire black race was needed to bring about meaningful change.

Advertisment

Investing in Education and Youth

Obi placed significant emphasis on the importance of investing heavily in education and harnessing the potential of Africa's youthful demographic. He argued that the continent's future prosperity hinges on its ability to equip its young population with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in an increasingly globalized world.

Africa, Obi argued, should not attend international summits with cap in hand, seeking concessions. Instead, the continent should strive for self-reliance and development, powered by its own resources and human capital.

Advertisment

Addressing Economic Disparities

Turning his gaze to the economic disparities between Africa and Europe, Obi presented a sobering comparison. Despite Africa's larger landmass and population, its economic performance pales in comparison to Europe's. The reason, Obi argued, was not a lack of resources or talent but poor and unfocused political leadership.

Obi highlighted the stark GDP differences between Nigeria and the three biggest economies in Europe: Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Despite Nigeria's comparable population size, its GDP is almost 25 times smaller than these European powerhouses. This lack of productivity, Obi contended, is a product of poor political leadership. He called for a new breed of committed and ethical leaders to steer the continent on the path of development.

The Celebration of Black History Month at Oxford University, organized by the Oxford African and Caribbean Society (OACS), aimed to reframe black history within a broader historical context and challenge the status quo. The organizers underscored the need for political leaders in the UK and beyond to facilitate crossovers and support their counterparts in Africa and the Caribbean.