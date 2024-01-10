en English
Africa

Parallel Wireless Expands Connectivity in Africa with Over 1,500 Open RAN Sites

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
In a significant technological stride, U.S.-based company Parallel Wireless has deployed over 1,500 sites across Africa, leveraging Open RAN technology to enhance communication capabilities on the continent. Delivering 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity, the company plans to introduce 5G to regions that have previously lacked access to standard and high-speed mobile networks. This initiative aims to boost mobile operators’ customer bases and modernize communication infrastructure in African communities.

Overcoming Challenges with Partnerships

To navigate the challenges of unreliable electricity and difficult terrain, Parallel Wireless has formed strategic partnerships with regional telecom providers and governments. Among these collaborations is a notable partnership with Hotspot Network Ltd, a company offering comprehensive product and service portfolios to leading mobile networks in Nigeria. Collaborations like these have expanded Parallel Wireless’ footprint in the region, now spanning over 1,500 sites, and have highlighted the real-world benefits of Open RAN.

Parallel Wireless and its partners have provided hybrid networks tailored to the specific needs of different regions. They have utilized a combination of technologies to ensure broad coverage. The company’s turnkey solutions encompass transmission, power, and tower infrastructure. They also include the management of deployments and operations. These solutions aim to connect residents to essential services such as health, education, and financial services.

Connecting the Disconnected

Parallel Wireless emphasizes its commitment to connecting the disconnected and preparing networks for future technological advancements like 5G. With a foundation built on expanding connectivity, the company is leveraging its Open RAN solutions to improve everyday lives and bring opportunities to residents of these nations. By controlling network traffic using their Open RAN software, Parallel Wireless ensures reliable service for customers who rely on it.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

