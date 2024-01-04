Ozubulu Brothers’ Club Celebrates Diamond Jubilee, Honors Community Contributors

The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State recently commemorated its Diamond Jubilee by acknowledging various community members for their considerable contributions to community development. This event, held at the Club’s Corporate Headquarters, saw the presentation of awards and certificates of merit to individuals who have significantly influenced both human and capital development within the community.

Awards to Encourage Further Contributions

The primary intention behind these awards is to stimulate further contributions towards the growth of the community and the provision of opportunities for local youth. Nwora Isaac, the Chairman of the club, reiterated the club’s commitment to revitalizing its approach to address contemporary societal development challenges. The focus remains heavily on youth and human resource development.

Plans to Establish an ICT Center

Isaac also unveiled plans to establish an ICT center in Ozubulu, pointing at the absence of such facilities for JAMB examination preparation as a significant gap that urgently needs to be filled.

Recognizing Community Leaders

Among the recipients was Chief Gilbert Bravo Obi, who received the grand patronship award. He expressed his commitment to support the club’s objectives for community and youth development. The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club, established circa 1965, has experienced a recent revival under its current leadership. The community has warmly received this revitalization, and plans are underway for future projects that will benefit youth development.