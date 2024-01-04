en English
Africa

Ozubulu Brothers’ Club Celebrates Diamond Jubilee, Honors Community Contributors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State recently commemorated its Diamond Jubilee by acknowledging various community members for their considerable contributions to community development. This event, held at the Club’s Corporate Headquarters, saw the presentation of awards and certificates of merit to individuals who have significantly influenced both human and capital development within the community.

Awards to Encourage Further Contributions

The primary intention behind these awards is to stimulate further contributions towards the growth of the community and the provision of opportunities for local youth. Nwora Isaac, the Chairman of the club, reiterated the club’s commitment to revitalizing its approach to address contemporary societal development challenges. The focus remains heavily on youth and human resource development.

Plans to Establish an ICT Center

Isaac also unveiled plans to establish an ICT center in Ozubulu, pointing at the absence of such facilities for JAMB examination preparation as a significant gap that urgently needs to be filled.

Recognizing Community Leaders

Among the recipients was Chief Gilbert Bravo Obi, who received the grand patronship award. He expressed his commitment to support the club’s objectives for community and youth development. The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club, established circa 1965, has experienced a recent revival under its current leadership. The community has warmly received this revitalization, and plans are underway for future projects that will benefit youth development.

Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

