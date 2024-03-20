Over 400 Containers Stuck at Mombasa Port Due to South Sudan's New Cargo Levy

Following the South Sudan government's recent implementation of a USD350 Electronic Cargo Tracking Note, over 400 containers are currently stranded at the Port of Mombasa. The levy, aimed at Kenyan agencies rather than South Sudan nationals, has led to significant logistical challenges and disputes between the South Sudanese Revenue (SSR) officials based in Mombasa and the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA).

Levy Disputes and Logistical Nightmares

According to Roy Mwanthi, the Chairman of KIFWA, the new levy has caused considerable confusion and disagreement. SSR insists on collecting the fee from Kenyan agencies, who are not the goods' owners, resulting in cargo destined for Juba accumulating at the port. Mwanthi highlighted the dilemma facing Kenyan transporters, who had previously agreed on transportation fees with cargo owners, indicating that paying the additional levy would lead to unrecoverable expenses. He further mentioned that proposals to have the levy collected at the Nimule Entry Point were rejected by South Sudanese officials, necessitating legal action to resolve the impasse.

Economic and Diplomatic Implications

This standoff has not only affected the movement of goods but also strained Kenya-South Sudan relations. The situation is exacerbated by a recent incident where 60 trucks from Kenya, carrying military equipment, were detained in Juba over disagreements between transporters, contractors, and the purchasing authority. These developments raise concerns about the broader economic and diplomatic repercussions, including potential delays in trade and heightened tensions between the two nations.

Seeking Resolution

KIFWA's decision to pursue legal action underscores the urgency of finding a resolution to the impasse. With cargo accumulating at the Port of Mombasa, both Kenyan and South Sudanese stakeholders face increasing pressure to address the levy dispute swiftly. As negotiations continue, the focus remains on mitigating the impact on trade and maintaining the historically strong trade relations between Kenya and South Sudan.

As the Port of Mombasa grapples with the logistical challenges posed by South Sudan's new cargo levy, the situation underscores the complexities of regional trade agreements and the need for clear communication and cooperation between neighboring countries. With both economic and diplomatic stakes high, the resolution of this dispute will be closely watched by regional and international trade observers.