Outrage in Ghana: 63-Year-Old Priest Marries 12-Year-Old in Traditional Ceremony

Controversy has erupted in Ghana following the marriage of a 63-year-old priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, to a 12-year-old girl, sparking widespread outrage both locally and internationally. The traditional wedding, held in Nungua, Krowor, was attended by numerous community members and gained attention after footage was shared on social media, leading to a significant public backlash against the practice of child marriage, which remains a contentious issue in Ghana despite legal restrictions.

Tradition Versus Law

At the heart of this controversy lies a clash between longstanding traditions and legal statutes. In Ghana, the legal minimum age for marriage is 18, yet in certain communities, traditional customs prevail, allowing marriages such as that of the priest and the young girl. Defenders of the ceremony argue that it is grounded in cultural practices, with community leaders emphasizing that the marriage follows traditional rites and customs. However, critics, including human rights organizations and a significant portion of the Ghanaian public, argue that such practices violate children's rights and hinder their potential.

Public Outcry and Defense

The marriage has elicited a strong reaction from various quarters, including the Paediatric Society of Ghana, which condemned the marriage, highlighting its violation of the Children's Act, 1998. Social media has become a battleground with many Ghanaians expressing their dismay and calling for government intervention. In contrast, leaders from the Nungua indigenous community, where the ceremony took place, have defended the marriage, attributing the backlash to a lack of understanding of their customs. This defense, however, has not quelled the growing demands for action against the priest and a broader reevaluation of child marriage practices in the country.

Looking Forward

The incident has brought the issue of child marriage back into the national spotlight in Ghana, challenging both the government and society to confront the realities of this practice. While tradition holds significant value in many communities, the rights and well-being of children also demand protection and prioritization. As the debate continues, the future of the young girl and the legal response to such marriages remain uncertain, with the potential for this case to serve as a catalyst for change in Ghana's approach to child marriage.