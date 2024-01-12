Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard

In a groundbreaking interview on TV3’s Confessions with Miss Nancy, Osofo Kojo Bentil, the esteemed spiritual leader and founder of Onyame Kese Krom, stirred the pot of public opinion with his assertion that every individual carries within them the potential to be a witch or wizard. Bentil’s profound statements have already started to ripple through society, challenging long-held beliefs and opening up a dialogue about the nature of power and spirituality.

Rebellion as a Sign of Witchcraft

Central to Bentil’s argument is the concept of rebellion as an indicator of inherent witchcraft. Drawing on what he refers to as the ‘Bible Yardstick’, Bentil suggested that the tendency to rebel, particularly during the tumultuous teenage years, aligns with the characteristics of witchcraft. He expressed concern over the reluctance of black people to acknowledge this truth, a hesitance that he believes deflects their recognition of their own potential power.

Witchcraft as a Source of Power and Insight

Bentil further argued that the phenomenon of witchcraft is not limited to harmful practices, nor is it an external force that can be applied or removed at will. Instead, he posits that witchcraft is an inherent characteristic, an individual’s spirit or energy that offers insights beyond the physical world. Bentil points to Western schools where witchcraft is studied, often producing top-tier scientists, as evidence that this energy can be harnessed for good and used to push the boundaries of human understanding.

Recognizing and Harnessing Inherent Power

Echoing through Bentil’s statements is the belief that this potential for witchcraft, this unique ability to perceive and interact with the world in a different light, is a latent power within all people. It is a source of strength that many fail to recognize or harness, and Bentil’s comments serve as a call to action, urging individuals to explore their inherent capabilities, accept their potential power, and use it to enhance their understanding of themselves and the world around them.