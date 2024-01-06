Oman Air Tops Punctuality Charts in Middle East and Africa for Second Year Running

In a testament to operational excellence, Oman Air has emerged as the most punctual airline in the Middle East and Africa, according to the 2023 On-Time Performance Review by Cirium. This global travel data analysis company’s annual review is widely recognized as the gold standard for measuring airline and airport punctuality. The accolade shines a spotlight on Oman Air’s commitment to minimizing passenger disruption and ensuring smoother, less stressful journeys.

Setting the Benchmark in Punctuality

Oman Air has not only outperformed its regional peers but also led the pack globally across all categories. The airline registered an impressive on-time performance rate of 92.5 percent, underscoring its unwavering focus on time management. This achievement marks the second year in a row for Oman Air, having clinched the top spot with a rate of 91.3 percent in 2022.

Unveiling the Top Performers

The Cirium review also unveiled the top 10 most punctual airlines in the region and the leading airports distinguished for their punctuality. Oman Air’s notable on-time performance is of significant value to passengers, as it ensures fluid travel experiences, free from unnecessary delays and stress.

Expanding Horizons

Alongside this significant achievement, Oman Air continues to expand its services. The airline is set to join the Oneworld Alliance in 2024, further bolstering its global presence and service capabilities.