OIM Conference in Tchad: A Beacon of Hope for Migrants

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
On the sun-baked terrain of N’Djamena, Tchad, the International Organization for Migration (OIM) convened an essential press conference to address the ever-pressing issues concerning migration in the region. Shrouded in the echoes of human struggle and resilience, the conference was a beacon of hope for the countless souls displaced and disoriented by the chaos of migration.

A Step Towards Safe Migration

The absence of secure and legal pathways for migrants has exposed them to a sinister world of abuse and deadly assault. To counteract this, the OIM recently launched a new strategy aimed at safeguarding these vulnerable travelers. Amy Pope, the OIM Director-General, emphasized the urgent need to mitigate the threats and impacts of climate change, which has skyrocketed to become the primary instigator of migration.

The Impact of Conflict and Inequality

Conflict and burgeoning inequality have also exacerbated migration pressures in the current times, causing a massive influx of approximately seven million people displaced by violence in neighbouring Sudan. This stark reality underscores the escalating urgency to address the migration conundrum with well-thought strategies and international collaboration.

Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals

According to an official IOM statement, its strategic plan aligns seamlessly with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The agency is harnessing the power of innovation and technology to assist migrants, their families, communities, and societies in their quest for stability and prosperity. The IOM chief poignantly noted that there isn’t a single corner of the globe untouched by the migration issue, or in some way invested in its resolution.

As the conference unfolded, the OIM highlighted the need for international cooperation in managing migration flows. The organization further underscored the necessity for support from a diverse array of stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, and international organizations, in order to ensure the safety and well-being of migrants.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

