Africa

OECD Report: Migration Surge Boosting African Economy through Diaspora Remittances

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
In an era of increasing global mobility, the OECD’s International Migration Outlook report from October 2022 has revealed a significant surge in permanent migration to OECD countries. The report records an impressive rise of 26% from the previous year, touching 6.1 million in 2022. This is the highest level of permanent migration in these countries since at least 2005, with a noteworthy 15 out of the 38 OECD countries experiencing their highest levels of permanent migration in the past 15 years.

Europe’s Necessity for Continued Migration

Spain’s Minister responsible for migration, José Luis Escrivá, has stressed the urgency of continued migration to Europe. Citing an ageing population and a low birth rate, he estimates that the European Union will require at least 50 million immigrants over the next 25 years.

African Diaspora’s Economic Contribution

The economic impact of African migration to richer countries manifests significantly through remittances. These have seen a substantial growth, with remittances to Africa estimated to have increased from $67 billion in 2016 to $87 billion in 2019. Despite a slight dip during the Covid-19 pandemic, they rose again to a striking $91 billion in 2021.

Despite stringent immigration policies in some OECD countries that could affect the ability of immigrants to work and send money home, the African diaspora’s contributions are expected to continue growing. African migrants have shown an increasing interest in investing in their home countries. Still, to maximise the potential of the diaspora, accurate and timely data on migration and remittances is crucial. Countries like Kenya are leading by example by publishing detailed monthly remittance data.

The Potential of Fintech and Digital Transfers

The web content also highlights the high processing costs and the efforts to reduce the cost of remittances by 2030. Fintech startups have a unique opportunity to offer innovative solutions. The growing demand for mobile money services and the potential for digital transfers to reduce costs is noteworthy. The expansion of Fintech capabilities by companies like MTN is a testament to this opportunity.

Local Investments and Socio-Economic Development

The Zimbabwean government’s reliance on diaspora remittances, expected to exceed US$2 billion this year, underlines their significance as an economic driver. The potential positive impact of harnessing diaspora inflows on overall socio-economic development is immense. Data shows a similar surge in diaspora remittances to Kenya, reaching a record $4.17 billion in November 2023. The government’s interest in channeling some of these funds into local investments underscores the importance of optimizing channels for guiding remittances towards targeted investments for sustainable growth and development.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

