Obasanjo, Adesina, Lumumba Set to Address Leadership Deficit at Africa Leadership Conference 2024

In a significant move to confront Africa's leadership deficit, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and renowned orator Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba are poised to deliver key insights at the first Africa Leadership Conference (ALC). Scheduled for May 17-18, 2024, in Accra, Ghana, this event promises to be a pivotal gathering of Africa's most influential minds.

Addressing Africa's Leadership Void

Dr. Linus Okorie, CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre, announced the conference during a press briefing in Abuja, highlighting the urgent need to tackle the leadership crisis plaguing Africa. With a lineup including Hon. Justice Mabel Segun Bello and George Fraser, the conference aims to catalyze a transformative approach towards nurturing visionary leaders capable of steering the continent towards sustainable development. "The deficit of leadership capital in Africa has been a longstanding challenge," Okorie noted, underscoring the conference's mission to foster a new era of responsible and effective leadership.

Uniting for a Transformed Africa

Reflecting on the conference's significance, Hon Shina Peller pointed out that Africa's richness in human and natural resources has been overshadowed by ineffective leadership leading to stagnation. He emphasized the critical role of entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship in leadership, advocating for a collective effort to cultivate leaders who are committed to community improvement. "Our leaders must grasp the importance of cultivating a new generation of leaders in Africa," Peller stated, marking the conference as a crucial step towards realizing this goal.

Mobilizing a New Generation of Leaders

With around 200 CEOs from Nigeria and 300 from across Africa expected to attend, the event is set to be a landmark occasion in the effort to bridge the gap between Africans at home and abroad. Sam Hart mni, Chief Operation Officer of GOTNI Leadership Centre, shared the vision of inspiring a new leadership culture that encourages socioeconomic development across the continent. "Our goal is to inspire a new generation of leaders for Africa," Hart affirmed, spotlighting the conference's theme: ‘Transformational Leadership, the Panacea for Africa’s Rising.’

This groundbreaking conference not only seeks to address the critical issue of leadership deficit but also aims to lay the groundwork for a prosperous future where Africa can realize its full potential. As leaders and changemakers congregate in Accra, the stage is set for a discourse that could very well redefine the trajectory of leadership and development across the continent.