NUT and NANS Propose Strategies to Ensure Success of N144bn Safe Schools Initiative

Amidst growing concerns over the safety of students in Nigerian schools, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have outlined critical measures to make the Safe Schools Initiative effective. As the nation grapples with the menace of student abductions, these recommendations aim to fortify educational institutions against such threats. Launched in response to the Chibok abductions in 2014, the initiative, with a budget of N144.8bn spanning from 2023 to 2026, seeks to put an end to these harrowing incidents.

Possible Government Complicity and Community Policing

Dr Mike Ene, Secretary General of NUT, expressed skepticism about the government's commitment to ending student abductions, suggesting possible collusion between officials and kidnappers. To restore public confidence, he advocates for a transparent administration of the initiative's funds and tangible results. Ene also recommends the implementation of community policing, which would operate under federal oversight but with deep local knowledge and engagement, to prevent overlaps with federal forces and ensure effectiveness in safeguarding schools.

Empowering Stakeholders and School Safety Squads

Comrade Lucky Emonefe, President of NANS, highlights the importance of vigilance and information sharing among students, teachers, parents, and community leaders as a deterrent against attacks on schools. He reveals ongoing behind-the-scenes efforts in collaboration with the Defence Headquarters to bolster school security. Furthermore, Emonefe stresses the necessity of arming and supporting the School Safety Protection Squad to make schools less attractive targets for kidnappers.

Discouraging Ransom Payments and Securing Punitive Measures

In a bid to render kidnapping an unprofitable venture, Emonefe applauds President Bola Tinubu's stance against ransom payments for abductees, urging for the apprehension and legal punishment of perpetrators. This approach is crucial in a country where over 1,684 students have been kidnapped, with 184 fatalities, prompting the closure of 723 schools due to security fears, particularly in the Northeastern and Northwestern regions.

As Nigeria faces a critical juncture in its fight against school abductions, the suggestions from NUT and NANS present a multifaceted strategy that involves community engagement, better policing, and a no-ransom policy. These measures, if implemented effectively, could significantly enhance the security of educational institutions, providing a safer learning environment for Nigeria's future generations.