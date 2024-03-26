NPA Launches Rehabilitation of Tin-Can Port Road, Targets Traffic Decongestion

In a significant move to enhance the flow of traffic and improve port operations, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commenced the rehabilitation of the access road to Tin-Can Island Port. This initiative, spearheaded by NPA's Managing Director /CEO, Mohammed Bello Koko, aims to build upon the success of eliminating illegal checkpoints and shanties that previously contributed to severe traffic jams in the area. With support from the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Lagos State Governor, this project is set to revolutionize port access in Lagos.

Strategic Road Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation work on Tin-Can Port's access road is not just about fixing pavements but also about enhancing the overall logistics and transportation framework that supports one of Nigeria's busiest ports. The NPA's proactive approach, including the earlier removal of extortion points and shanties, has already shown positive results in Apapa. This next phase in Tin-Can aims to replicate that success, ensuring a smoother transit for goods and reducing operational delays that have plagued port activities.

Improved Port Operations Through ETO

The introduction of the Electronic Call up system (ETO) by the NPA has been a game-changer in managing truck movements and reducing congestion around the port areas. This system has not only facilitated the movement of 1.6 million trucks but has also significantly cut the cost of cargo transportation by 65%. With the average turnaround time for trucks dropping from two weeks to just three days, the ETO system has brought efficiency and order to port operations. Despite facing initial hurdles, the ETO's implementation underscores the NPA's commitment to leveraging technology for better port management.

Continued Collaboration and Support

The NPA's efforts have been buoyed by strong support from both federal and state governments, showcasing a collaborative approach to tackling the longstanding issues around port access roads. The involvement of key stakeholders including the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy and the Lagos State Governor, highlights the strategic importance of this project not just for Lagos but for Nigeria's economy at large. With this level of backing, the rehabilitation project is set on a promising trajectory towards enhancing the efficiency of the Tin-Can Island Port and its surrounding infrastructure.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria's maritime sector, promising to alleviate the chronic congestion problems that have hindered the port's operations. By addressing the root causes of traffic bottlenecks and improving the logistical framework, the NPA is setting a precedent for port management in Africa. The successful rehabilitation of the Tin-Can Port access road could very well redefine the future of maritime logistics in the region, offering a blueprint for other ports grappling with similar challenges.