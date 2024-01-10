en English
Africa

Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Potential Catalyst for Africa’s Progress

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
The upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, to be hosted by Uganda from 15 to 20 January 2024, is poised to be a monumental event for Africa, according to Fred Bamwine, an influential figure in the region. Delegates from the movement’s 120 member states will convene at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, with arrivals facilitated through the recently refurbished Entebbe Airport.

The Relevance of the Non-Aligned Movement

The Non-Aligned Movement, with its legacy rooted in the Cold War era, is a collective of states that have chosen not to formally align with or against any major global power blocs. The movement, originally established in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and based on the principles agreed at the Bandung Conference of 1955, has been a vocal advocate for national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security for non-aligned nations, both in Africa and globally.

Historic Significance of the Summit for Africa

Bamwine has expressed optimism that the summit will serve as a significant platform for Africa, enabling the continent to redefine and tackle key issues that could stimulate its progress. The summit’s potential to positively impact Africa’s development and its international relations cannot be overstated, with strategic advancements for the involved African nations expected to be a major outcome.

Previous Achievements and Future Aspirations of the NAM

Under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, the NAM has played a substantial role in global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, providing financial and humanitarian support to over 80 countries, including numerous African nations. The establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Youth Organization, and Women’s Platform, as well as a summit focused on post-pandemic recovery in Baku, further underscore the movement’s commitment to global collaboration and recovery. As Uganda takes over the chairmanship in January 2024, the prospects of the 19th NAM Summit to catalyze Africa’s progress are high.

Africa International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

