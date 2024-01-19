Non-Aligned Movement Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza at Annual Summit

Foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a bloc consisting of 120 member countries, have unanimously passed a resolution during their annual summit, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This resolution comes as a global response to Israel's controversial military operations in the region, which have been subject to biting criticism from NAM leaders.

Advertisment

Cuban Vice President Condemns Israel's Actions

During his address at the summit in Kampala, Uganda, Salvador Valdes Mesa, the Vice President of Cuba, vehemently condemned the actions of Israel, labeling them as 'genocidal'. Mesa questioned the silence of Western countries on the issue, highlighting a widespread concern among NAM nations.

African Union Commission Chairperson Calls for End to 'Unjust War'

Advertisment

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, echoed similar sentiments, demanding an end to what he termed as the 'unjust war against the Palestinian people'. The Non-Aligned Movement, with almost half of its members being African nations, was founded in 1965 as a neutral ground for countries that chose not to align with any of the major military and political factions of the Cold War era.

NAM - The Largest Global Bloc After the United Nations

Today, NAM remains the largest global bloc next to the United Nations, and is anticipated to welcome South Sudan as a new member. The organization's unanimous condemnation of the Gaza situation underscores a global call for the cessation of hostilities, shedding light on the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine. The summit also saw discussion on UN reforms, the need for fair and equitable global governance, South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and other global issues.