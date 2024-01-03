Nollywood Actress Venita Akpofure Rings in 37 with Gifts, Body Positivity, and Hollywood Dreams

On January 1, 2024, British-Nigerian actress, reality TV star, and video vixen, Venita Akpofure celebrated her 37th birthday in grand style. Notably known for her participation in Big Brother Naija, Venita received a whopping ₦10 million cheque and numerous extravagant gifts from her fans, an expression of overwhelming love and appreciation.

Her celebratory day was marked with a diamond-themed photoshoot, which not only revealed some sensitive parts of her body but also underscored her philosophy of body positivity and self-acceptance.

Embracing Self-Love and Body Positivity

As the actress turned 37, she reflected on her life’s journey, acknowledging that her current stage was different from what she had previously envisioned. Nevertheless, her life was filled with grandeur and love, largely thanks to her supportive fans. Venita, in her birthday message, also shared her philosophy on body positivity and self-acceptance, revealing her preference for her natural hair over wigs and extensions. She encouraged women to embrace their flaws, an ethos that resonated with her fans and friends.

Fans Showers Venita with Love, Adoration, and Gifts

Venita’s birthday was met with adoration and praise from fans and friends who appreciated her beauty, brains, and creativity. She proudly displayed the substantial cheque and other gifts on her social media, expressing her gratitude and receiving overwhelming responses.

Her posts stirred mixed reactions among social media users, with some acknowledging the generosity of her fans, while others questioned the authenticity of the gifts. Despite the skeptics, the support and love for Venita were evident.

Aspirations for AMVCA and Hollywood

Amidst the celebration, the Nollywood actress hinted at her aspirations for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and Hollywood. Her aspirations reflect her ambition and relentless pursuit of excellence in her acting career. She expressed gratitude to her supporters for keeping her grounded despite her beauty and intelligence, promising to continue entertaining her fans with her talent and creativity.