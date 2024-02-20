Nokutenda Shekinah Marumbwa Crowned for Miss World Zimbabwe's Triumphant Return

After a prolonged six-year silence shadowed by legal and ownership disputes, the spotlight once again shines on the Miss World Zimbabwe beauty pageant. In a dazzling ceremony that marked the pageant's much-anticipated return, Nokutenda Shekinah Marumbwa emerged as the beacon of Zimbabwean beauty and grace, set to represent her country on the global stage at the prestigious Miss World 71st anniversary later this year. Born in the historic city of Bulawayo in 2003 and raised in the heart of Chegutu, Marumbwa's selection is not just a personal victory but a national moment of pride and rejuvenation for Zimbabwe's pageantry scene.

Unraveling the Pageantry Saga

The Miss World Zimbabwe contest's hiatus was no ordinary break; it was a period marred by intense legal battles and ownership disputes involving high-profile figures including Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, and various modeling stakeholders. The crux of the contention centered around the Miss Zim Trust's stewardship, with critics pointing fingers at Mubaiwa for not hosting the pageant and her reluctance to hand over control. This tumultuous period saw the beauty pageant's legacy hanging by a thread, with the last crowning taking place back in 2018 when Belinda Potts took the title.

A New Dawn for Miss World Zimbabwe

However, the dawn of 2024 brings more than just a new year; it heralds a new era for the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant, thanks in part to the appointment of Patience Lusengo to the Miss Zimbabwe Trust Committee. With a rich tapestry of experience spanning 28 years in the pageantry and fashion industry, Lusengo's vision for the future of Miss World Zimbabwe is both ambitious and inclusive. As the CEO of Harare Fashion Week and a prominent board member of the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe, Lusengo holds the reins to not just Miss Zimbabwe World but also Miss Teen International and Miss International, poised to steer Zimbabwe's pageantry back to its former glory and beyond. Her tenure, which will oversee the management of the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant from 2024 to 2025, is set to revolutionize the event by enhancing its prestige, securing sponsorship, and fostering partnerships that celebrate Zimbabwean beauty on a global scale.

Charting a New Course

The selection of Nokutenda Shekinah Marumbwa as Zimbabwe’s representative is a testament to the renewed spirit and promise of the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant. Born to a family of five and the sole daughter, Marumbwa's journey from the tranquil streets of Chegutu to the global stage of Miss World is a narrative of determination, culture, and the unyielding spirit of Zimbabwean women. Under the guidance of Lusengo and the revitalized Miss Zimbabwe Trust Committee, the pageant aims to showcase the diverse beauty and talent that Zimbabwe has to offer, while also addressing critical social issues and empowering women across the nation.

As the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant reclaims its rightful place on the world stage, the story of its resurgence serves as a beacon of hope and a symbol of the indomitable will of the Zimbabwean people. With Nokutenda Shekinah Marumbwa at the helm, Zimbabwe looks forward to making its mark at the Miss World 71st anniversary, celebrating not just beauty, but resilience, culture, and the promise of a brighter future.