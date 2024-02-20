Night Guard Slain in School Break-in, Makueni Police on Pursuit of Assailants

In the quiet hours of early Monday, beneath the still, starlit sky of Malivani, Makueni County, a tragedy unfolded that pierced the tranquility of the night. A middle-aged watchman, tasked with the nightlong vigil over the AIC Malivani Boarding primary school, met a brutal end at the hands of unidentified assailants. Armed with pangas, a type of machete, the robbers launched a vicious attack, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The Assault Under the Cover of Night

The clock had barely struck 2:00 am when the silence was shattered by the violence that unfolded within the school's grounds. The assailants, motives unclear, had managed to breach the school's defenses by cutting through the wire fence that served as a barrier to the outside world. They then proceeded to the principal's office and the secretary's office, leaving behind a trail of destruction, yet, oddly, nothing appeared to be stolen. The alert was raised, but for the watchman, help arrived too late. The severity of his injuries, inflicted by the attackers' pangas, led to excessive bleeding, ultimately proving fatal.

Community and Authorities Respond

The news of the attack sent ripples of fear and sorrow throughout the Malivani community. The school, a place of learning and safety for many children, had become a crime scene. Teachers, who reside within the school premises, were left unharmed but shaken by the night's events. The local police were quick to respond, arriving at the scene to begin their investigation into this heinous crime. The body of the slain watchman was transported to the Makueni County referral hospital, where it awaits a post mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Security in the Spotlight

This tragic incident has thrust the issue of security in educational institutions into the spotlight. Questions are being raised about the adequacy of protection for schools in the region, especially during the vulnerable night hours. The community, still reeling from the shock, is calling for increased security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff alike. As the investigation continues, the hope is that justice will be served for the watchman, who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

As the sun rises over Malivani, casting light over the dark events of the night, the community stands united in grief and determination. The loss of life, especially under such violent circumstances, is a stark reminder of the challenges that lie in maintaining safety in our schools. The authorities have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the assailants, a quest that not only seeks to deliver justice but also to restore peace and security to the heart of Malivani.