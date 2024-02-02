Nigeria's Surveyor General Calls for More Funding for Metadata Mapping Cloud System

In a recent briefing with the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Work in Abuja, Surv. Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, the Surveyor General of the Federation, underscored the urgent need for increased funding to develop a metadata mapping cloud storage system. This technological infrastructure would significantly enhance the accessibility of geospatial information to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria, thereby playing a critical role in the country's sustainable development and security.

Mapping and Sustainable Development

Adebomehin elaborated on the vital role that surveying and mapping play in fostering sustainable development. The Surveyor General's office is tasked with maintaining a National Repository of Metadata, a comprehensive collection of geospatial data spanning trigonometrical, cadastral, topographical, hydrographic, and geodetic categories. He emphasized that the office is committed to fulfilling the country's extensive geospatial information needs.

Obstacles in the Path of Progress

However, Adebomehin expressed concern that insufficient budget allocation is hampering the progress of this crucial project. The development of a metadata mapping cloud storage system necessitates considerable investment, an area where the office is currently lacking. Without the necessary funds, the office's ability to perform its constitutional and statutory roles is severely compromised, stunting the growth of a project pivotal to national development.

A Call for Action

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Yakubu Kofar Mata, acknowledged the importance of mapping in national development. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, he advised Adebomehin to submit a formal appeal for additional funding. This appeal would facilitate the execution of critical projects, including the development of the metadata mapping cloud storage system, thus paving the way for a more technologically advanced and secure Nigeria.