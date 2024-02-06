Nigeria's Imo Community Leaders Praise UNICEF's Fight Against FGM

Community leaders in Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Mbaise council areas of Imo, Nigeria, have commended the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for its pivotal role in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM). This acknowledgment coincides with the 2024 International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, an event aimed at raising global awareness about this harmful practice.

UNICEF: A Beacon of Change

Eze Sabinus Nwaneche, the chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ahiazu Mbaise, expressed gratitude for UNICEF's commitment to community dialogues centered on ending FGM. He noted that in recent years, awareness about the damaging effects of FGM has increased significantly. This awareness, he believes, is fueling a much-needed shift in community attitudes towards the practice.

In November 2020, local stakeholders agreed to establish a surveillance system to monitor the birth of girls and help prevent FGM. This collaborative effort is a testament to the progress being made in the fight against this deeply rooted cultural practice.

Communities Rally Against FGM

Eze Ositadinma Nwokocha, the chairman in Ezinihitte Mbaise, also lauded UNICEF and its partners for their unwavering dedication to protecting girls from FGM. In November 2023, community representatives convened and agreed on a policy statement to guide actions against FGM. This united front signals a promising future in the war against this inhumane practice.

Chief Tony Anakani, the sole administrator of Ahiazu LGA, pledged his support for UNICEF's advocacy efforts. In a world where harmful traditional practices are often perpetuated under the guise of culture, such support from community leaders is invaluable.

Legal Framework and Advocacy

A cleric, Jerry Atuzie, underscored the social and health consequences of FGM, including marital instability and the risk of death from excessive bleeding. His sentiments echo the urgent need for continued advocacy and education on the matter.

Ngozi Ejike, the Imo coordinator of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, praised the support for the enactment of laws facilitating justice against FGM perpetrators. Legal frameworks, she stressed, are crucial in holding perpetrators accountable and deterring potential offenders.

Victor Atuchukwu, a UNICEF child protection Specialist, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to the anti-FGM campaign. With concerted efforts from all stakeholders, the end of FGM in Nigeria is becoming an achievable reality.