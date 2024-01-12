en English
Africa

Nigeria's Decarbonisation Drive: Aiming for a Net-Zero Future

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Nigeria’s Decarbonisation Drive: Aiming for a Net-Zero Future

As Nigeria strides towards a net-zero carbon future, its ambitious Energy Transition Plan (ETP) emerges as a beacon of hope in the fight against climate change. The ETP, targeting a significant emissions reduction across key sectors by 2060, underscores the country’s commitment to aligning its decarbonisation strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Transport Sector in Focus

The transport sector, a critical catalyst for economic growth, is also a substantial contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Recognizing this, Nigerian policymakers have prioritized the decarbonisation of this sector. The country reiterated its commitment at COP26 with an announced 2060 net-zero target, underpinned by the Climate Change Act, which provides legislative support for climate governance and emissions reduction.

Decarbonisation Strategy

The ETP outlines a strategy to decrease transport emissions by approximately 97% through the adoption of electric vehicles in the passenger car segment. This strategy is part of Nigeria’s approach to a ‘Just Transition,’ ensuring that decarbonisation efforts create opportunities for those disproportionately affected by low carbon transitions. The aim is not just to reduce carbon emissions, but to lift millions out of poverty in the process.

Natural Gas: The Transitional Fuel

Nigeria has designated gas as a transitional fuel, with initiatives like the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) encouraging Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption in transport. The initiative envisions a gradual shift away from fossil fuels, using natural gas as a bridge to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Achieving the net-zero goal by 2060 is estimated to require a $1.9 trillion investment, with a $23 billion investment opportunity identified within existing national programmes. As Nigeria actively seeks investment to support its energy transition, decarbonising the transport sector emerges as a crucial step towards sustainable development and economic growth in Africa.

Africa Energy
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

