Nigeria's Army Chief Visits Mangu Amid Accusations of Biased Operations

As a wave of violence sweeps across Mangu, a local council area in Nigeria, the region's chief military officer, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has taken a step that signifies a shift in the military's approach to the crisis. Amid accusations from locals that the military has been biased against the natives during the conflict, the General has decided to visit the region personally, a move signalling a commitment to transparency and accountability.

Military Operations and Allegations

The Nigerian Army's Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has been active in the region, with recent operations leading to the arrest of suspects and seizure of weapons connected with deadly attacks in the Mangu local government area. The violence has been catastrophic, with the death of 30 persons in Kwahaslalek village alone. The military recovered a substantial arsenal of weapons used in the attacks, including an AK-47 rifle, locally fabricated automatic rifles, and more. Despite these efforts, the Army is facing allegations of being complicit in the violence.

Accusations Against the Army

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman has accused the military of expelling Christians and allowing militia groups to burn homes. This accusation is serious and has led to a deepening crisis necessitating immediate attention and constructive dialogue. The Defence Headquarters has categorically denied these allegations and invited the CAN Chairman for a meeting to discuss the issue.

Army Chief's Visit: A Step Towards Restoration of Trust

In response to the accusations, Lieutenant General Lagbaja visited Mangu to assess the damage caused by the recent violence and to address allegations of partisan behaviour by security agencies. His visit, a strong indication of direct involvement from the highest level of the Nigerian Army, is expected to shed light on the situation and possibly restore trust between the military and the local population.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed for peace and coexistence among residents, reflecting the general sentiment of the population that is yearning for an end to the violence and a return to normalcy. The visit by the Army Chief could be a step in that direction, showing that the military is not just about maintaining law and order, but also about building trust and promoting peace.