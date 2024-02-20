Nigerian Senate Advocates for Inclusion of Foreign Medical Graduates in Examination Process

In a remarkable move, the Nigerian Senate has urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to accommodate foreign medical and dental students, particularly those from war-affected regions, to sit for their professional examinations. This directive is aimed at facilitating the completion of their professional certifications within Nigeria, following disruptions in their countries of study like Ukraine and Sudan.

Nigerian Senate's Plea for Inclusion

The Senate's resolution, adopted on February 20, 2024, advocates for the inclusion of foreign students who have completed their medical and surgical studies abroad but seek to practice in Nigeria. The motion was sponsored by Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, who highlighted the issue of discrimination faced by foreign graduates at the hands of the MDCN.

The Nigerian Senate has called for the MDCN to extend their examinations across the country's six geopolitical zones, akin to the examinations approach adopted by the Nigerian Law School. This move is aimed to ensure a standardized and non-discriminatory assessment process for foreign graduates.

Call to Absorb Students from War-torn Regions

In addition to this, the Senate urged the Committee of Vice Chancellors to absorb Nigerian students from war-affected areas into local universities. This would allow these students to finish their studies in a more stable and conducive environment, rather than having their education continuously disrupted by conflict.

The Senate's resolution was informed by the experiences of senators who had undergone similar assessments after studying abroad, placing a spotlight on the need for non-discrimination and adherence to standard procedures for foreign graduates.

Implications for Future Medical Practitioners

This inclusive approach, if implemented, will have significant implications for future medical practitioners. It addresses the hurdles faced by students from war-torn regions, thereby providing them with an opportunity to complete their education and contribute to the global healthcare sector.

The Senate further requested the MDCN to permit students, including those who graduated from Ukrainian universities in 2023, to participate in the MDCN examinations scheduled for July and November.

In conclusion, the Nigerian Senate's resolution is a significant step towards inclusivity and non-discrimination in the medical field, providing hope for foreign graduates seeking to practice in Nigeria. It is a testament to the country's commitment to ensuring quality healthcare, regardless of a practitioner's geographical background.