Nigerian Researchers Spearhead JIN-LAB Taxonomies: A Fresh Perspective on Mental Health

Breaking new ground in the realm of cultural preservation and mental health, a trio of Nigerian researchers, Ajetunmobi Umar Olansile, Imam Muhyideen, and Akinlabi Abdulkabeer, have launched an initiative named JIN-LAB Taxonomies (JINLAT). The crux of this project is to document and safeguard Nigeria’s Islamic exorcism culture while simultaneously offering non-biomedical perspectives on mental health.

A Unique Approach to Mental Health and Cultural Preservation

JINLAT represents a unique initiative, being the first of its kind not just in Africa but potentially on a global scale. It seeks to challenge the Western-centric views that typically dominate the mental health landscape and addresses a gap in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3.4, which deals with mental health and well-being. The project’s components include non-biomedical perspective, visual experiences, cultural signification, and mental health manifestations.

Accessibility and Expansion

The team behind JINLAT emphasizes the importance of making the information accessible to a broad audience. They aim to avoid academic jargon, ensuring the details are comprehensible via their website and mobile application. Currently, the project focuses on Nigeria as a case study, but the team is actively seeking sponsors to expand its reach and impact.

Addressing Diverse Experiences

JINLAT is designed to be a human-centered project, balancing theory and practice, and catering to a diverse range of experiences. The phenomena it covers include Jinn possession, witchcraft, and the evil eye. The initiative could have a significant impact on cultural preservation and mental health, contingent on the necessary support and collaboration it receives from stakeholders. Its innovative approach could shift the paradigm in understanding and addressing mental health issues.