en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Nigerian Researchers Spearhead JIN-LAB Taxonomies: A Fresh Perspective on Mental Health

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Nigerian Researchers Spearhead JIN-LAB Taxonomies: A Fresh Perspective on Mental Health

Breaking new ground in the realm of cultural preservation and mental health, a trio of Nigerian researchers, Ajetunmobi Umar Olansile, Imam Muhyideen, and Akinlabi Abdulkabeer, have launched an initiative named JIN-LAB Taxonomies (JINLAT). The crux of this project is to document and safeguard Nigeria’s Islamic exorcism culture while simultaneously offering non-biomedical perspectives on mental health.

A Unique Approach to Mental Health and Cultural Preservation

JINLAT represents a unique initiative, being the first of its kind not just in Africa but potentially on a global scale. It seeks to challenge the Western-centric views that typically dominate the mental health landscape and addresses a gap in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3.4, which deals with mental health and well-being. The project’s components include non-biomedical perspective, visual experiences, cultural signification, and mental health manifestations.

Accessibility and Expansion

The team behind JINLAT emphasizes the importance of making the information accessible to a broad audience. They aim to avoid academic jargon, ensuring the details are comprehensible via their website and mobile application. Currently, the project focuses on Nigeria as a case study, but the team is actively seeking sponsors to expand its reach and impact.

Addressing Diverse Experiences

JINLAT is designed to be a human-centered project, balancing theory and practice, and catering to a diverse range of experiences. The phenomena it covers include Jinn possession, witchcraft, and the evil eye. The initiative could have a significant impact on cultural preservation and mental health, contingent on the necessary support and collaboration it receives from stakeholders. Its innovative approach could shift the paradigm in understanding and addressing mental health issues.

0
Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
9 mins ago
Sokoto Governor Launches 2024 Emblem, Raises N55 Million for Armed Forces Remembrance
In a show of appreciation for the nation’s military, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, governor of Sokoto state, launched the 2024 Emblem for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The event, staged at Maigero open-air Theatre in Sokoto, raised over N55 million. These funds are slated to assist retired military personnel and the families of deceased servicemen through
Sokoto Governor Launches 2024 Emblem, Raises N55 Million for Armed Forces Remembrance
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
25 mins ago
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
26 mins ago
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
Life Insurance Fuels Growth in Nigeria's Insurance Industry Premiums
14 mins ago
Life Insurance Fuels Growth in Nigeria's Insurance Industry Premiums
South Africa Shines as Investment Beacon at World Economic Forum
20 mins ago
South Africa Shines as Investment Beacon at World Economic Forum
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory
22 mins ago
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
15 seconds
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
47 seconds
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
49 seconds
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
56 seconds
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
1 min
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
2 mins
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
3 mins
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
4 mins
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
5 mins
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
40 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app