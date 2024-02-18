Nigerian Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho Appointed as UN Peacekeeping Deputy Force Commander

In a significant stride for Nigeria and a testament to its growing influence on the global stage, Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho has been appointed as the Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

This marks a momentous occasion as Esho becomes the first Nigerian to ascend to such a prestigious rank within the United Nations' peacekeeping mission. The appointment not only underscores Esho's remarkable military acumen and leadership capabilities but also shines a light on the critical role of MINURSO in Western Sahara's quest for self-determination.

Trailblazing Leadership in Peacekeeping

Esho's career, decorated with numerous accolades and commendations for his roles in various peacekeeping missions across Africa, epitomizes dedication and service to humanity. His leadership style, characterized by empathy, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to peace, has been pivotal in his appointment.

As Deputy Force Commander, Esho's primary focus will be to bolster MINURSO's mandate, ensuring the safety and security of the Western Sahara population, and facilitating constructive dialogue among the communities. This role is not just a position but a calling to further the cause of peace in one of the world's longstanding conflict zones.