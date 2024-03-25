Nigeria Senate Advocates Prosecution for Non-Compliant Parents in Education Crisis

On Wednesday last week, the Nigeria Senate took a bold step towards addressing the country’s alarming Out-of-School-Children (OSC) issue, which affects over 20 million children. Advocating for the enforcement of the Universal Basic Education Act, the Senate proposed the establishment of mobile courts to prosecute parents who neglect their duty to provide education for their children. This initiative targets the reduction of Nigeria's OSC figures, which represent the highest globally, according to the United Nations International Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF).

Understanding the OSC Crisis

In December 2023, UNICEF (Nigeria) detailed the OSC situation, revealing that 10.2 million primary-aged children and over 8.1 million Junior Secondary School children are not in school. This crisis is not solely due to parental negligence but is heavily influenced by poverty and certain cultural resistances to Western education. In some regions, alternative systems of education, such as the Al Majiri Islamic education in the North, are preferred, resulting in a significant number of children being engaged in begging or early marriage instead of attending formal school.

Addressing the Root Causes

To combat the OSC phenomenon effectively, it's imperative to execute the Basic Education Act comprehensively, lifting the financial burden off parents and making education accessible to all Nigerian children. However, the Senate's approach to prosecute negligent parents seems to be a reactive rather than preventive measure. It overlooks the underlying issues of poverty and cultural resistance that contribute significantly to the problem. Moreover, there's a call for prosecuting governors who fail to adequately fund the Universal Basic Education (UBE) scheme, emphasizing accountability at both the parental and governmental levels.

Moving Forward

For a sustainable solution, it's crucial to address both the symptoms and root causes of the OSC crisis. Sensitization programs by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and its state counterparts could play a vital role in changing perceptions about education. Educating parents and guardians about the importance of schooling and the potential dangers of neglect could pave the way for cultural shifts towards valuing education. Ultimately, to transform the narrative of education in Nigeria, a collective effort from government, communities, and individuals is required.

As this initiative unfolds, it beckons a reflection on how we, as a society, value education and the lengths we are willing to go to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn. The Senate's move, though controversial, underscores the urgency of the education crisis in Nigeria and the need for innovative solutions to ensure a brighter future for all Nigerian children.