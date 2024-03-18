Nigeria Mourns Loss of Ghana High Commissioner Rashid Bawa; Lauds Diplomatic Contributions

Nigeria has officially extended its deepest sympathies to the Republic of Ghana following the death of its High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa. Bawa, who passed away in Abuja after a brief illness on March 14, 2024, was celebrated for his significant diplomatic efforts in strengthening the ties between Nigeria and Ghana.

Advertisment

Legacy of a Diplomat

Rashid Bawa, appointed as the High Commissioner to Nigeria in 2017 by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, had a distinguished career in diplomacy and politics. Before his role in Nigeria, he served as Ghana's ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005 to 2008 and was a respected member of the Ghanaian parliament. His tenure in Nigeria was marked by a steadfast commitment to promoting friendly relations and mutual understanding between the two nations, making him a pivotal figure in the longstanding strategic partnership between Ghana and Nigeria.

Condolences and Commemorations

Advertisment

The Nigerian government, in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Francisca Omayuli, expressed a deep sense of sadness over Bawa's demise. The statement highlighted his "diplomatic prowess" and genuine commitment to fostering bilateral relations. Tributes have poured in from various quarters, acknowledging his role in enhancing diplomatic and cordial relations between the two countries. His approach to diplomacy, characterized by mutual respect and cooperation, has left an indelible mark on Nigeria-Ghana relations.

Reflecting on a Diplomatic Bridge

Bawa's death is not just a loss to Ghana but to Nigeria and the broader West African community. His efforts in diplomacy went beyond formal engagements, touching the lives of many and fostering a spirit of brotherhood between the two nations. As both countries mourn his passing, his legacy of peace, understanding, and collaboration stands as a testament to his life's work. The outpouring of condolences underscores the impact of his contributions and the void his departure leaves in the diplomatic landscape of West Africa.