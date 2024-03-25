Nigeria Leads Call for West Africa to Unite in Protecting Undersea Cables After Recent Cuts

Nigeria has initiated a significant move by urging West African countries to collaborate in protecting the region's shared telecommunications infrastructure. This initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Aminu Maida of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), aims to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across the region in the wake of recent undersea cable disruptions. These disruptions have underscored the critical need for a unified approach to safeguard submarine infrastructure, which is pivotal for attracting investment and fostering economic growth.

Understanding the Urgency

Recent submarine cable cuts have not only impaired connectivity but have also spotlighted the vulnerability of critical telecommunications infrastructure in West Africa. Dr. Aminu Maida, during his speech at the 21st West Africa Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly (WATRA) Annual General Meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, articulated the significant repercussions of these disruptions. Highlighting incidents that affected 12 African countries, Maida stressed the imperative of establishing a robust mechanism for protecting the region's undersea cables. This includes joint monitoring, risk mitigation, and emergency response procedures to shield the subregion from future damages.

Strategic Measures for Protection

The proposal for enhanced collaboration includes expanding the mandate of the WATRA Working Group on Infrastructure. This expansion aims at developing a comprehensive strategy to safeguard telecommunications networks and associated infrastructure within the sub-region. Such a strategy would not only enhance disaster response protocols but also strengthen infrastructure resilience. Maida's vision encompasses regular capacity assessments and the promotion of connectivity diversification, aiming to insulate the region from the adverse impacts of similar disruptions in the future.

Implications for Regional Development

The call for a coordinated effort to protect undersea cables goes beyond ensuring uninterrupted telecommunications services; it is also about securing the economic future of West Africa. By safeguarding critical telecommunications assets, West African countries can attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), thereby stimulating economic growth and enhancing the region's competitiveness on the global stage. The re-election of Nigeria’s Yusuf Aboki as Executive Secretary of WATRA underscores a collective commitment to advancing these objectives, building on the successful delivery of WATRA’s 2022–2025 Strategic Plan.

This collaborative approach proposed by Nigeria heralds a new era of regional cooperation in West Africa. By prioritizing the security and resilience of telecommunications infrastructure, the region not only stands to benefit from improved connectivity but also from the economic opportunities that come with a secure and reliable communication network. As countries rally together to protect their shared infrastructure, the initiative sets a precedent for regional solidarity in facing common challenges and fostering sustainable development.