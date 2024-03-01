Nigeria Customs Seizes Contrabands Worth N5.5bn, Including Endangered Pangolin Scales and Indian Hemp

The Nigeria Customs Service's Federal Operation Unit Zone C, Owerri, has made a significant impact in the fight against smuggling, seizing various contrabands valued at N5.5 billion between January and December 2023. This extensive operation covers all states in the South East and South South Region, highlighting the zone's commitment to curbing illegal trade and protecting endangered species.

Record-Breaking Seizures

Among the seized items, five sacks of pangolin scales weighing 413.1kg and 11,064kg of Indian hemp stand out, marking one of the most significant seizures of such contrabands in the history of the zone. These operations not only prevent illegal trade but also protect endangered species from extinction. Additionally, the zone recovered N152 million from importers who made under-declarations, further demonstrating the effectiveness of their enforcement strategies.

Diverse Contrabands Intercepted

The range of seized items extends beyond wildlife products and narcotics. The Customs FOU Zone C also intercepted 31 cartons of various medicaments, 32 jerrycans of petrol, and 540 pieces of used tires. From July to September, the focus broadened to include cannabis sativa, raw materials for explosive devices, and fake pharmaceutical products, underscoring the diverse challenges faced by customs officials in their daily operations.

Community Support and Challenges Ahead

The Nigeria Customs Service's efforts to combat drug abuse and smuggling have garnered support from traditional rulers and communities, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing these issues. Despite the successes, the fight against smuggling and the protection of endangered species present ongoing challenges. The seizures of fake pharmaceuticals and the interception of items used in explosive devices underscore the critical role of the Customs Service in ensuring the safety and well-being of the populace.

The seizures and operations conducted by the Nigeria Customs Service's Federal Operation Unit Zone C represent a significant step forward in the fight against smuggling and the protection of endangered species. As the zone continues to adapt to the evolving challenges of illegal trade, their efforts underscore the importance of vigilance, collaboration, and community support in upholding the law and safeguarding public welfare.