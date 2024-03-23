Niger Delta Stakeholders Expose Major Oil Theft at Export Terminals, Criticize Obasanjo

Security operatives, lawyers, activists, environmentalists, and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta have unveiled that the principal theft of Nigeria's crude oil happens at export terminals and flow stations, challenging former President Olusegun Obasanjo's recent claims about the nation's oil production records. These revelations come amid increasing concerns over oil theft's impact on Nigeria's economy, highlighting a complicated web of corruption involving International Oil Companies (IOCs), government officials, and security agents. Stakeholders are now calling on President Bola Tinubu to develop a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue head-on.

Deep-Seated Corruption Unveiled

Insights from the Environmental Rights Action (ERA) Bayelsa Office, spearheaded by Programs Manager Mr. Alagoa Morris, emphasize the critical need for proper metering at flow stations to accurately record the volume of crude oil extracted. The lack of such measures has led to significant undervaluation of the crude volume exported, facilitating grand-scale oil theft. A paper presented by a top naval officer during the 2014 Bayelsa Security Week exposed the collusion between security agencies, oil companies, and federal government officials at export terminals, confirming suspicions of underreported oil production figures.

Voices from the Past and Present

A former security operative, speaking on the condition of anonymity, detailed the corruption permeating Nigeria's crude oil production, particularly at export terminals. This corruption involves manifest manipulation and complicity of high-ranking officials, making it nearly impossible to ascertain the actual quantity of oil being exported. Dr. Akpo Mudiaga Odje of the Niger Delta Democratic Union (NDDU) lamented the government's failure to provide transparent data on oil production, recalling an era when such transparency was commonplace. The call for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to procure necessary equipment for accurate production measurement grows louder amid these controversies.

Call to Action

Stakeholders across the board, including former labor leader Mr. Emmanuel Igbini, have expressed frustration over the inaction and silence from relevant authorities, including Obasanjo during his presidency. The urgency for the NNPCL to invest in technology to accurately measure Nigeria's crude oil production cannot be overstated, as it is pivotal for curbing oil theft and ensuring economic stability. The collective outcry points towards a pressing need for systemic change, transparency, and accountability in the management and protection of Nigeria's oil resources.

The revelations from the Niger Delta stakeholders not only challenge the status quo but also beckon a critical evaluation of Nigeria's oil production and export practices. As the nation grapples with economic strains exacerbated by oil theft, the path forward demands rigorous oversight, technological advancement, and a unified stance against corruption. The dialogue sparked by these stakeholders may very well pave the way for transformative policies that secure Nigeria's economic interests and safeguard its natural resources for future generations.