Newborn Found Abandoned in Shurugwi: Police Seek Public Assistance

On a seemingly ordinary Friday in Shurugwi, an astonishing discovery shook the otherwise peaceful community. Two young girls, aged 11 and 17, stumbled upon a newborn baby girl, abandoned near a church shrine by Surprise Mine while they were on their way to fetch water from a well.

Police Intervention and Immediate Care

Upon discovering the infant, the girls alerted the local police, who promptly arrived at the scene. The officers took the child into their custody, ensuring her immediate transfer to the Shurugwi District Hospital for much-needed medical attention. The case, now a priority for the Shurugwi police, has left the community in shock and concern for the baby's well-being.

A Public Appeal

In a bid to uncover the identity of the mother and bring her to justice, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and made a public appeal. The police are urging anyone with information that could potentially lead to the identification and arrest of the baby's mother to come forward.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigations

The incident has sparked a wave of shock and sympathy across the town. The authorities are treating this as a grave matter and are actively seeking assistance from the community in resolving the case. The well-being of the abandoned child is of paramount concern and every effort is being made to ensure she receives the care and protection she needs.