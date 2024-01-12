en English
Africa

New Chinese-Built Bridge Opens in Cote d’Ivoire Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
A significant stride in infrastructure development has been achieved in Cote d’Ivoire, with the inauguration of a new bridge built by a Chinese company. The bridge, an initiative of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, officially opened to traffic in Abidjan on Thursday. The timing is impeccable as the country prepares to host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations, a prestigious football championship that is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans from across the continent and beyond.

The Bridge: A Solution to Traffic Congestion

The newly constructed bridge spans approximately 7 km in length. It is projected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, a timely intervention considering the imminent influx of spectators and tourists for the Africa Cup of Nations. The ease in transportation will not only benefit the residents but also ensure a smooth experience for the visitors.

Boost for the Economy

The bridge’s opening marks a strategic enhancement of the country’s capacity to host major international events. Beyond this, Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe emphasised the bridge’s broader economic implications. The infrastructure project is seen as a crucial initiative promoting the development of Abidjan’s economy and the national economy of Cote d’Ivoire at large.

Reflecting Sino-Ivorian Cooperation

The project is a testament to the ongoing cooperation between Cote d’Ivoire and Chinese firms in infrastructure development. The successful completion and operation of the bridge reflect the mutual benefits and strong relations between the two nations.

In conclusion, the opening of the new bridge comes as a pivotal development for Cote d’Ivoire. It not only addresses the immediate needs associated with hosting the Africa Cup of Nations but also lays a foundation for future economic growth and international cooperation.

Africa
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

