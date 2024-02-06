New Chapter in UAE-Guinea Relations: Guinean Ambassador Presents Credentials

In a moment of diplomatic formalities and mutual respect, H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, formally accepted the credentials of H.E. Sekou Cherifke Camara, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to the UAE.

Strengthening Ties and Cooperation

Alshamisi extended his heartfelt wishes of success to Ambassador Camara in his new role, underlining the shared objective of bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Guinea. The gesture points towards the commitment of both nations to foster diplomatic ties and mutual development.

Ambassador Camara's Take on the Assignment

Expressing his satisfaction with the opportunity to represent Guinea in the UAE, Ambassador Camara acknowledged the UAE's substantial regional and international reputation. He attributed this to the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. Such recognition indicates a profound appreciation for the UAE's stance on international affairs and its substantial contributions under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Looking Forward

This credential presentation marks the starting point of a new chapter in UAE-Guinea relations. With Ambassador Camara's commitment and the UAE's welcoming response, the two nations are poised to explore new avenues of cooperation and mutual growth.