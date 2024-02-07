Netflix's Deep Dive: The Raëlian Movement and Claims of Human Cloning

Netflix's latest documentary offers a deep dive into the life of Claude Vorilhon, more famously known as Raël, the founder of the Raëlian Movement. The series unravels a narrative characterized by unconventional beliefs, controversial practices, and an undying commitment to the propagation of a message received from extraterrestrial beings known as the Elohim.

Raël's Encounter with the Elohim

According to Raël, 25,000 years ago, humans were cloned by these alien beings, and he was chosen to be their conduit on Earth. The documentary sheds light on Raël's claims, exploring not just the origins and growth of the Raëlian Movement, but the tactics employed within this cult, as reported by undercover journalist, Brigitte McCann.

The Claim of Human Cloning

One of the most sensational claims made by the Raëlians, which gained widespread attention, was the alleged creation of the first human clone. Brigitte Boisselier, a member of the movement, asserted she had created a clone named Eve, a claim that attracted the attention of the US Congress, despite a lack of verifiable evidence. This controversial claim is meticulously explored in the documentary.

Raël's Life in Japan and the Growth of the Raëlian Movement

The series also delves into Raël's current life in Japan, where he lives with a significantly younger woman named Sky and continues to spread his beliefs. His past struggles with legal issues in France and Canada, and his subsequent immigration to Japan, form a significant part of the narrative. The growth of the Raëlian Movement, particularly in Africa, is also examined, offering a global perspective on the influence of this cult.

Controversial Practices within the Raëlian Movement

However, the documentary does not shy away from the more troubling aspects of the cult's practices. It delves into the so-called Order of Angels, a group within the cult that has been likened to a band of 'sex slaves'. This exploration of the darker side of the Raëlian Movement serves as a stark reminder of the potential manipulative tactics often associated with such organizations.

In offering a balanced perspective, the Netflix documentary provides an in-depth look at the life of Raël, the claims of the Raëlian Movement, and the controversies that have dogged them for years. It serves as a compelling narrative that chronicles the transformation of a UFO religion into a controversial cult, complete with court cases and shocking public appearances.