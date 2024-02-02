NDGC Stands Up for NNPCL Executive VP Against Unfounded Accusations

In a recent development, the Niger Delta Grassroot Coalition (NDGC) has issued a strong counter-statement against the Niger Delta Forum For Truth and Justice (NDFTJ) and the Arewa Intelligentsia Caucus (AIC) over their criticisms of Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Executive Vice President Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). The NDGC has accused both groups of being manipulated by individuals from the Urhobo Nation, leading to a damaging campaign against Mrs. Eyesan.

Allegations and Accusations

The NDFTJ and AIC have levelled serious allegations against Mrs. Eyesan, including ethnic bias, high-handedness, and making unilateral decisions, especially in the awarding of pipeline surveillance contracts. The NDGC, however, asserts that these allegations are baseless and demonstrate a clear lack of understanding of NNPCL operations.

A Strong Defense

Coming to the defense of Mrs. Eyesan, the coalition highlights her impeccable record and professional conduct, emphasizing her numerous achievements and her strong relationship with NNPCL management, specifically with Group CEO Malam Mele Kyari.

A Call for Focus

The NDGC further suggests that the AIC should concentrate on assisting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the escalating security situation in the North instead of meddling in the affairs of the NNPCL. The coalition has also urged the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Northern Elders Forum to keep the AIC in check.

Standing Against Ethnic Bigotry

In its concluding statements, the NDGC reaffirms its support for Mrs. Eyesan and strongly condemns the use of ethnic bigotry for personal advantage. The group believes this approach does nothing but create divisions and disrupt the harmony within the organization and beyond.