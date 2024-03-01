Nairobi Hosts Key Meeting on Illicit Small Arms, Eyes Global Action Plan

Nairobi prepares to welcome delegates for a critical Regional Preparatory Meeting from 4 to 5 March 2024, focusing on the fight against illicit small arms and light weapons proliferation. Ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde and Izumi Nakamitsu lead discussions, bringing together over 26 Eastern and Southern African nations.

Setting the Stage for Global Review

The Nairobi meeting serves as a precursor to the Fourth Review Conference on the United Nations Programme of Action (UN PoA) and the International Tracing Instrument, aiming to reaffirm commitments and set new priorities. This gathering is pivotal for evaluating the progress and challenges in controlling the spread of small arms and light weapons, recognized as fuel for armed conflicts and terrorism.

Strengthening Control and Cooperation

Participants will explore avenues for enhancing national policies, improving the tracking of illicit arms through the International Tracing Instrument, and devising strategies to cut supply and demand. The meeting also emphasizes the importance of regional instruments like the Nairobi Protocol and the SADC Protocol, highlighting their role in complementing the UN PoA's objectives.

Enhancing Regional and International Collaboration

The discussions in Nairobi aim to foster stronger cooperation among states and regional bodies in the Eastern and Southern African region. By sharing experiences and best practices, the meeting seeks to bolster international efforts against the illicit arms trade, contributing to global peace, security, and development agendas, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union 2063 Agenda.

The Nairobi Regional Preparatory Meeting marks a critical step towards the Fourth Review Conference on the UN PoA, offering a platform for concerted action against the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons. As the world looks to Nairobi, the outcomes of this meeting could shape the future of disarmament and peace efforts globally.